As the annual graduation season comes to a close, the newest high school alumni are preparing to scatter across the globe in pursuit of untouched dreams and goals. Though it is typical for high school graduating classes to lose contact in adulthood, what is less common is for a class to have a well-attended reunion nearly 70 years after turning the tassel. But the Newton County High School Class of 1956 is defying the odds and standing strong.
Newton County High School Class of 1956 celebrates 69th anniversary