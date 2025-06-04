By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Newton County High School Class of 1956 celebrates 69th anniversary
nchs class of 1956
The NCHS Class of 1956 celebrated their 69th reunion this May. Photo via Sid Haggard.
As the annual graduation season comes to a close, the newest high school alumni are preparing to scatter across the globe in pursuit of untouched dreams and goals. Though it is typical for high school graduating classes to lose contact in adulthood, what is less common is for a class to have a well-attended reunion nearly 70 years after turning the tassel. But the Newton County High School Class of 1956 is defying the odds and standing strong.