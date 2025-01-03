Local nonprofits receive grants from Vineyard Family Foundation

Five Newton County Nonprofit Organizations had an especially joyous Christmas this year with the announcement of the gift of grants from The Vineyard Family Foundation. Each recipient’s mission focuses on the development of children and youth in our Newton Community.

The Vineyard Family Foundation was originally funded by the late Bruce P. Vineyard, Sr. to honor the Vineyard family’s tradition of giving. Vineyard’s father, Philip W. Vineyard, an original franchisee of McDonald’s Corporation, was a contributor to Children’s Hospitals, P.A.R.C. and other philanthropic organizations assisting children to reach their full potential in the Pinellas-Tampa Bay area of Florida. Son Bruce, Sr. was second generation McDonalds and his charitable gifts often went to Ronald McDonald Houses, Boys & Girls Clubs, and youth athletic associations. The Vineyard’s legacy of giving is now carried on by his children and trustees of the Foundation, Lynn Vineyard Miller, Philip W. Vineyard, II, and Bruce P. Vineyard, Jr. On its website, the Foundation states it is devoted to “the care, health, and education of children and the families that nurture them,” and organizations chosen to receive grants share those same goals.

This year’s Newton County recipients are Arts Association of Newton County, the Miracle League of Newton County, Newton County FFA Agricultural Center, Covington Family YMCA, and Southern Heartland Arts, Inc. While other grants went to Rockdale County and Ronald McDonald Children’s Charities, the Foundation’s gifts in Newton County collectively totaled tens of thousands of dollars.

For more information on the Foundation or applications for grants, go to https://thevineyardfamilyfoundation.org.