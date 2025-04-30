Newton Pregnancy Resource Center to host free family event

COVINGTON, Ga. - Newton Pregnancy Resource Center (NPRC) is hosting its second Family Fun Day. The free event is set for Saturday, May 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at The Church Covington. The public is invited.

Children’s games, an inflatable obstacle course, crafts and free food are just some of the attractions planned for May 3. For more information, contact the pregnancy center at 770-415-1176.

“Last year, we gave away free meals to the first 250 attendees,” said Rachael Long, executive director. “This year, we will provide free Chick-fil-A to the first 275.”

The event is designed to connect families with local businesses and churches.

“We want people in the community, especially those who are in difficult circumstances, to know that we will help if we can,” Long said.

NPRC offers free pregnancy tests and free initial obstetric ultrasounds. Parenting classes and material support, such as diapers and car seats, are also available. The nonprofit organization is located at 5278 Adams Street in downtown Covington.