FRIENDS 'FUR' EVER: Lily & Sparrow Mercantile hosts pet adoption event

Last Saturday, Lily & Sparrow Mercantile transformed into a haven for animal lovers, welcoming people for a day filled with lattes, leashes and love.

Organized in collaboration with KP’s Pet Services, Lily & Sparrow hosted a pet adoption event with live music, complimentary concessions and tons of tail wags. The event titled, Friends “Fur” Ever, was intended to raise awareness about the rise in overpopulated shelters while providing a welcoming space for community engagement.

In partnership with Newton County Animal Services (NCAS) and the Humane Society of Walton County (HSWC), along with a nonprofit called Not My Cat TNR, both coffee and love brewed as people interacted with the adoptable pets.

In total, five pets were adopted from these two shelters during the event. Ultimately, it was not only a heartwarming success, with several furry friends finding new families, but also a testament to the power of small businesses making a big impact.

Friends “Fur” Ever was made possible in part through the Backing Small Business Grant, which was awarded to Lily & Sparrow Mercantile by Main Street America and American Express. The initial $10,000 grant was awarded in April 2024. Lily & Sparrow was one of only 500 small businesses selected for this grant from a pool of over 5,000 applicants across the country.

With the grant, Lily & Sparrow created a wooded sensory park on their property. This family-friendly space was designed to welcome the community and offer a place of rest, connection and accessibility for all, including pet owners.

Due to the success and community impact of their park project, Lily & Sparrow was selected for a $30,000 Enhancement Grant in January 2025. Only 25 of the original 500 recipients were awarded this extension opportunity.

“With the enhancement funding, we built out a one-horse trailer into a mobile espresso bar and launched the Friends ‘Fur’ Ever event,” said Noelle Crosby, owner of Lily & Sparrow Mercantile. “Our goal was to raise awareness for local pet adoption and foster a joyful, welcoming environment for the community.”

The headrunner of the event, KP’s Pet Services, is a mobile pet service that offers amenities such as overnight care, walks, training and even livestock care.

Last year, KP’s Pet Services participated in two donation drives for animal care. This year, they are hosting two pet adoption events, Friends “Fur” Ever, and another one later in October.

“The event went so great,” said Kelsey Parker, owner of KP’s Pet Services. “We ended the day with three kittens adopted from Humane Society of Walton County & two dog adoptions from Newton County Animal Services…We appreciate everyone who came out to support our local shelters.”

Lily & Sparrow and KP’s Pet Services welcomed both NCAS and HSWC to the coffee shop’s location for this event in hopes of receiving donations and maybe even finding some furry friends their forever homes.

Mandi Moses, shelter manager of HSWC, emphasized the importance of hosting adoptions events such as this with local outlets.

“We are so lucky to have crossed paths with KP’s Pet Services,” Moses said. “They go out of their way to spread their reach and services to helping shelters and rescue pets. We feel very privileged that they crossed over into Walton [County] for us.”

The event was just as successful for NCAS, too, as two successful adoptions were facilitated.

Even though Friends “Fur” Ever was cut short due to heat concerns for the animals, NCAS Administrative Coordinator Kayla Zielinski said the adoptions made a lasting impact.

“We were short on time due to the shelter hours, staffing, and the heat on the animals,” Zielinski said. “Two adoptions make a huge difference for kennel space at the shelter, so all of us are grateful. Overall, this event that was coordinated by KP’s Pet Services was wonderful and just what the community needs.”