Annual Rivers Alive Cleanup brings volunteers together

More than 400 people cleaned the waterways throughout Newton County during the annual Rivers Alive Cleanup hosted by Keep Newton Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 20.

Volunteers working as individuals or with groups gathered at Longhorn Steakhouse to receive a free breakfast and T-shirt and collect cleaning supplies before cleaning along the County’s waterways.

Areas cleaned include Yellow River Park, Cedar Shoals Park, Mount Tabor Road on the Yellow River, Alcovy Trestle, Turner Lake, Dried Indian Creek in Oxford and the stormwater area along the Eastside Trail.

Newton County Government posted a ‘thank you’ on its Facebook page following the event:

“Thank you to everyone that participated and a special thank you to sponsors: Keep Newton Beautiful, Newton County Solid Waste Authority, Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority, Mamie’s Kitchen and Georgia Wildlife Federation.”