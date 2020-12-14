Stokes named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week

Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes Jr., a former Eastside Eagle, was named the Southeastern Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Week on Monday for his performance in the No. 12 Bulldogs’ 49-14 victory at No. 25 Missouri on Saturday.

It’s the first time in Stokes’ collegiate career that he’s earned an SEC weekly award. He shared the honor with Bryce Thompson from the University of Tennessee.

Stokes, a junior, recorded two tackles and one interception against Missouri.

He’s had a stellar 2020 season thus far, starting all nine of Georgia’s games and recording 20 total tackles, as well as a league-leading four interceptions — two of which were returned for touchdowns.

Georgia (7-2) is scheduled to close out its regular season this Saturday when it hosts winless Vanderbilt at 12 p.m.