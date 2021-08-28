Social Circle blanks Lincoln County in region opener

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga - Social Circle was aggressive in its 9-0 win versus Lincoln County on Aug. 24. The win gives the Lady Redskins a 1-0 region record.

Five of the team’s nine runs were scored in the bottom of the third inning.

After already leading 2-0, Kaylynn Scaffe scored on a fly ball by Gracie Jones. Through the assistance of a couple of errors by Lincoln County, Halie Richardson also scored to double Social Circle’s lead.

Jones scored the fifth run on a Macy Langley double to left field.

Langley was brought home off a Morgan Chambers double and Chambers later scored when Avery Bedsole singled to center field.

Two more runs were scored by the Lady Redskins to give them a comfortable win.

Receiving multiple contributions impressed head coach Bryan Eades the most.

“I think we go pretty deep in the lineup being able to swing the bat,” Eades said. “If we can get contributions from throughout the lineup, it definitely makes us a more dangerous team.”

In addition to hitting the ball efficiently, the Lady Redskins were very aggressive in their base running. As a matter of fact, that’s how the first run of the game was scored.

Richardson, who was the lead off batter, reached on an error in the bottom of the first inning. After she reached first base, Richardson stole second base then advanced to the third on a Scaffe groundout.

Because Richardson was so aggressive, she was in the perfect position to score when Jones lined out to the shortstop.

Despite the shut out, Eades, who is in his first year as head coach, admitted the team has yet to find its identity.

“This was only our fourth game because of so many rain outs and such,” Eades said. “I’m just trying to still learn and see what these kids can do. I’d love to be aggressive if we can and put pressure on the defense as much as possible.”

The Lady Redskins also defeated Washington-Wilkes in a close 4-3 win in extra innings on Aug. 26. Next, they will play Prince Avenue and Stephens County on Aug. 28.