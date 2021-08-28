Redskins brace Storm, off to 2-0 start

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga, — The Redskins had to wait nearly an hour to take the field due to a passing storm, but once they did, it was a far harder task taking on the Providence Storm.

The Redskins struggled on offense for half the game but finally found its footing, while the defense smothered the Storm, causing seven turnovers and ultimately defeating Providence Christian 21-0.

Providence started with a long drive into Redskins territory, only to give it away on a long interception to KJ Reid.

Social Circle went three-and-out on the gift possession, however, and soon Providence was back deep in Redskins territory again.

Yet a quarterback scramble led to a loose football as the Storm fumbled it into the hands of Mehki Butts for the second turnover of the night.

The Redskins punted after another dud drive but forced the Storm to kick it back after a defensive stand early in the second quarter.

The Redskins earned their first first down of the game on the ensuing drive, but ran out of steam right after and punted yet again.

After another Storm punt, Social Circle gave the ball away with a first down fumble by Kameron Durden, setting Providence up at the Redskins 44-yard line.

Yet three plays later, Durden intercepted the ball and scrambled through a field of tacklers for a 56-yard pick-six. Zavier Wallace kicked the ball through for a 7-0 lead.

Providence mounted a drive to score before the half, but Mason Moore intercepted the ball at the 11 to end the quarter.

Social Circle started the second half with the ball and drove deep into Storm territory, only to give it up on a punt after several holding penalties.

The Storm, backed up on their own 1, seemed in precarious territory, only to throw a 55-yard pass to shoot past midfield.

The Storm reached the 13 and went for the end zone when Reid intercepted at the 1 and shot down the field to reach the Storm 32 midway through the third quarter.

The Redskins would surge to the 13 but faced fourth-and-7 there. Rather than settle for a field goal, though, Logan Cross threw a dart to Reid to score the first offensive points of the game. The kick was good for a 14-0 score.

Three plays later, the Redskins punched the ball loose and Tucker Cleary fell on it for the sixth turnover of the night.

The Storm would start another long drive before Moore intercepted, only to be called for pass interference. The Storm looked to push deeper, only for Moore to intercept again, this time cleanly, and end another Providence possession.

Social Circle went to the running game to burn clock and finally found a rhythm, letting Durden take the ball repeatedly and push down the field. Durden finally scored on a 7-yard touchdown run and the kick made it 21-0.

Another Providence drive started with promise, moving into Redskins territory with help from an interference call, only to see the drive falter and ultimately turn it over on downs with time draining away.

Social Circle was looking for a 2-0 start in on-field play for the first time since 2018. The Redsksins play at Walnut Grove on Friday.



