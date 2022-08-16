PREP VOLLEYBALL: Social Circle volleyball begins inaugural season

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — As Social Circle earned the first point of its inaugural volleyball match against Athens Christian on Aug. 11, players celebrated, coaches cheered and fans became elated in the stands. The celebration made it seem as if the gymnasium was filled to capacity.



At that moment, it became clear that volleyball had officially arrived at Social Circle.

Being on the court at that time was surreal for junior Kate Boardman.

“The feeling I had was excitement and nervousness,” Boardman said. “I was ready to play and show that even though we had just started this team we had potential. But, overall I just wanted to play and have fun.”

Even though the gym wasn’t entirely full, more than 130 people were in attendance to witness Social Circle’s first ever volleyball match.

According to assistant coach Ryan Sarrett, he was impressed by the turnout.

“Volleyball isn't the biggest sport when it comes to spectating,” Sarrett said. “So it’s exciting [to have the support here]. I’ve played and coached in gyms where the only noise was the ball hitting the floor. Without a doubt, it was exciting.”

Spectators were not the only ones who brought the energy. The players on the court and on the bench were ecstatic for the entire match.

Boardman said it was the fans and community support that motivated her all match long.

"Being at Social Circle, everyone loves sports," Boardman said. "It's amazing to have the support from everyone. It lets me know that people are here for us and it encourages me to keep going."

The players’ energy maintained despite the match not ending in Social Circle’s favor. In a best-of-5 sets, Athens Christian won three in a row, 25-16, 25-8 and 25-14, respectively.

But the Lady Redskins never seemed to quit.

There were times throughout all three sets where Social Circle made runs and, as a result, forced Athens Christian to use its timeouts to regroup.

And, though the Lady Redskins didn’t come out on top, it was still a thrilling experience to see what was just an idea a few months ago come to fruition.

“It was really fun to see the girls get their energy up and learn new things on the court,” Sarrett said. “For me, it’s a great start to the season and a great start for Social Circle volleyball.”



