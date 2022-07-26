PREP SOFTBALL PREVIEW: Lady Redskins back for more

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — A top four finish in Class A-Public a year ago will be hard to beat for the Social Circle Lady Redskins. However, they believe last year’s success was just the beginning for what the program can be.

Since first taking over the reins of Social Circle softball in April, head coach Chris Davis has recognized a winning foundation established that could pay dividends as 2022 progresses.

“I’ve been very impressed with the work ethic of the girls,” Davis said. “They’re really even keel, but they work hard. They’re really receptive to instruction and you can tell they want to succeed and they have the tools to succeed.”

In addition to their top four finish at state, the Lady Redskins also captured the Region 8A-Public championship.

Davis stressed how he wants to see more built on that foundation to set up years worth of success be berthed.

The Lady Redskins understand it won’t be a solo effort to see that vision come to fruition. That mindset has played into the team’s motto, “Iron sharpens iron.”

“I want them to make each other better and you’re that team that everybody wants to be,” Davis said. “You’re not getting to play because someone messed up, but you’re out there because that person helped you raise your game. That’s our ultimate goal.”

As a matter of fact, Davis has a plan to help accelerate the process of having the team come together.

“When the school year starts [on Aug. 1], we’ll put a premium on team-building activities so that they know they are one team,” Davis said. “This is a good time for everyone to get to know each other and still play ball.”

A few players have emerged as team leaders this summer to assist the team in coming together.

It all starts in the pitcher’s circle for Social Circle with seniors Madalyn Spinks and Macy Langley. Then, there’s junior Kaylynn Scaffe and freshman Addie Stracner who’ve impressed their head coach in their development during summer workouts.

Davis highlighted how each player’s contributions are important to developing the team’s identity as the season’s start nears.

“Right now, all I can say is our team’s identity is hard-nosed, because they work hard,” Davis said. “We want to be that team that’s not only hard-nosed, but we’re going to come out and we’re going to win. Having that alpha attitude on the field is what we’re trying to get to.”

Though they’re the reigning region champions, the Lady Redskins will be faced with a brand new region this season.

Joining them in Region 5A-Division I this season will be Jasper County, Oglethorpe County and Prince Avenue Christian School.

But before they encounter any of their new region opponents, the Lady Redskins will play 12 non-region games from Aug. 9 to Sept. 7.

An Aug. 9 game versus Morgan County will begin Social Circle’s 2022 season with its slate of region games beginning on Sept. 8 at Jasper County.

Nevertheless, Davis wants to see his team’s competitive nature begin right away.

“I want to see them compete [early in the season],” Davis said. “I don’t want them to be afraid to fail. Failing is part of the sport. If you fail seven times out of 10, you’re a .300 hitter and, in some sports, that will get you in the hall of fame. When you’re not afraid to fail, then we don’t have to coach effort and you’re willing to learn.”

But as the season progresses, Davis believes that, with the work over the summer and becoming closer, will help the Lady Redskins play their best when region action kicks off.

“It’s learning the little things,” Davis said. “The little stuff that’s not in the scorebook is what determines games. When they learn to recognize those situations as they’re happening, then you find out we’re playing our best at the end [of the season] because we understand the game.”