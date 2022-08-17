PREP FOOTBALL: Social Circle football features turnover belt in preseason scrimmage

Just like Social Circle players got a good workout in their scrimmage Friday night, so did the team’s turnover belt.

The Redskins forced three turnovers in their 24-13 win versus Tattnall Square on Aug. 12. Social Circle used its turnover belt, in the likeness of a wrestling championship, to celebrate each one.

So much that the belt broke celebrating the final turnover.

“I am a big professional wrestling guy, and it was just one thing to get the guys fired up about,” head coach Rob Patton said. “We preach in practice to get the ball, and one of our keys to victory was to win the turnover battle so it gives us something to pump our kids up.”

The Social Circle defense delivered on Patton’s keys to victory early on as they forced a fumble on the Trojans first drive of the game. It was CJ Colclough who came away with the ball when the dust settled.

Tattnall Square’s offense coughed up the ball two more times when Mason Moore and Grayson Jenkins both came down with interceptions in later quarters.

“[Our defense] was flying to the football,” Patton said. “If we cleaned up our third down penalties, we would have had a shutout tonight. I am proud of the way they played.”

Along with his interception, Moore also caught two touchdown passes as it seemed like the senior was all over the field Friday night.

“[Mason] is unbelievable, I have never seen anyone like him,” Patton said. “He does it all. Punting, kicking, returning, defense, offense, when we need something, he is the guy we lean on.”

Logan Cross kicked off his final season on a high note as the senior quarterback delivered both inside of the pocket, as well as out of it.

Cross connected with sophomore Jude Nelson in the opening quarter for a touchdown before finding Moore on two separate occasions for scores.

Cross’ comfort level in the offense was evident as the senior had very few incompletions and scrambled out of the pocket to pick up yards when needed.

“[Logan] is amazing with the work he puts in and the throws he is making,” Patton said. “He never changes, he is always steady. When he throws a touchdown or an interception, you cannot tell the difference.”

Patton and the rest of the staff have high hopes as they look ahead to their week one matchup at home against Morgan County, Friday, August 19.

“Our biggest thing is that we came out healthy, we are going to go into next week and start to break down Morgan County and try to clean up our mistakes,” Patton said.



