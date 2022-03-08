PREP BASKETBALL: Controversy hangs over ’Skins’ OT loss

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Social Circle’s season ended in controversy and speculation following a 70-66 overtime loss to Drew Charter in the Final Four of the Class A-Public state playoffs Saturday, March 5.

Drew’s win is now coming into question due to reports and evidence of improper scoring during the second quarter in which Drew Charter was given points that were not scored in the game.

With Valdosta State University’s arena seemingly filled with Social Circle fans who were making their presence felt, the game opened with both teams pushing the pace.

A big 3-pointer from Cam Gaither opened the scoring for the Redskins, but the Eagles’ pace and pressure on defense allowed them to separate with a 15-9 lead going into the second quarter.

The second quarter was the most productive for both teams as they traded points and increased the intensity as halftime approached.

KJ Reid for Social Circle and Ced Taylor III for Drew Charter led the charge for their respective teams in the second quarter as both earned points out in space as well as at the free-throw line.

A late push from Social Circle brought the deficit within nine points as Drew Charter went into the break with a 35-26 lead.

Social Circle came out of the locker room with a different energy, slowly beginning to chip away at the Drew Charter lead.

Head coach Taylor Jackson said his team just seemed to settle down coming out of intermission.

“[We came back] because we [finally] got to play the game plan,” Jackson said. “We let [Taylor III] get to the rim and he is extremely talented…we just had a hard time getting stops.”

As the fourth quarter went on, Social Circle began to take momentum on both sides of the ball as the Drew Charter turnovers and miscues began to pile up.

Halfway through the final quarter, Social Circle took the lead for the first time since the opening minute, which caused the arena to erupt in chants for the undefeated Redskins.

“[Pass deflections and the Eagles’ turnovers] were huge,” Jackson said. “We were struggling offensively, and our offensive game plan was dependent on us getting steals so we had to get stuff in transition.”

With both teams neck and neck down the stretch, Drew Charter’s Ja’Kobe Strozier made both free throws to tie the game at 56-56 with only 20 seconds left.

Reid’s last-second shot on the next possession for Social Circle bounced off the rim to force overtime.

Back-to-back 3-pointers to open overtime set the tone for Drew Charter’s win as they were able to create separation in the first two minutes of overtime and hold off the Social Circle comeback late.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Drew Charter secured a spot in the state championship with a 70-66 win.

