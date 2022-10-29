Social Circle softball is headed to state title game to face Heard County

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Saturday morning's top three matchup between the Social Circle Lady Redskins and the Pepperell Lady Dragons was reminiscent of a defensive slugfest in football.

Neither team wanted to give an inch.

That was until a scoring window open for Social Circle's offense to score two, go-ahead runs and advance the state championship game with a 3-2 victory.

Being tied 1-1, Laura Tully came to the plate facing two outs and Kaylynn Scaffe on first. Tully drilled a hit to left field that she turned into a triple.

The throw to try and get Scaffe out at home flew over everyone's head and she was safe.

Kyla Head came up next to bring Tully in from third to double the Lady Redskins' lead.

The Lady Redskins' defense didn't have to sweat at all go close the game out in the seventh.

There were only three batters for Pepperell and none of them made it to a base.

Social Circle’s defense recorded a few notable players, too.

For instance, in the bottom of the fourth, a fly ball was hit in Tully's direction in left field while a runner occupied first.

Tully and Jada Hyman both ran for the ball and collided with each other. Somehow, Tully managed to hang on to the ball, but she wasn't done.

While sitting on the ground in left field, Tully threw the ball to shortstop Kaylynn Scaffe who got the ball to Halie Richardson at second.

Richardson caught the baserunner at first in a rundown to turn an unconventional double play and ended the inning.

Now, there'll be an Elite Eight rematch for Social Circle as it faces Heard Count — a that gave the Lady Redskins' lone loss on Thursday while in Columbus. The contest will begin at 1 p.m.