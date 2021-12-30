PREP FOOTBALL: Local athletes appear on AJC’s All-State football team

COVINGTON, Ga. — On Dec. 30, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) released its 2021 All-State football teams. For each classification, from 7A - 1A-Public, the AJC voted on All-Offensive, All-Defensive and Honorable Mention selections.

Three local players made the cut.

For Eastside, they had a player make an appearance on the Class 5A All-Offensive team.

Jalen Farmer was voted on as an offensive lineman. But his defensive statistics weren’t anything to overlook either.

During his senior campaign, Farmer recorded 50 tackles in addition to his two sacks and one touchdown. His contributions earned him Region 8-AAAAA’s Lineman of the Year.

He also made an appearance on the All-Covington News team as a defensive lineman.

Farmer wasn’t the only Eagle recognized on the AJC’s list, though.

Dallas Johnson, now the Eagles record holder for rushing yards in a single season, received Honorable Mention for Class 5A.

The reigning Region 8-AAAAA Player of the Year had quite the senior season. He accumulated 3,696 rushing yards and scored 34 total touchdowns.

Johnson was also named the All-Covington News Most Valuable Player.

In Region 7A, Audavion Collins, a senior cornerback for Newton High School, was voted Honorable Mention.

Collins, who tallied 29 tackles and collected one interception in 2021, has already accumulated a few accolades prior to this announcement. He was voted First Team All-Region for Region 4-AAAAAAA as well as Honorable Mention for the All-Covington News team.