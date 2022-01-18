PREP BASEBALL: Dewberry is off to Presbyterian

COVINGTON, Ga. — Classmates, teachers and family members of Amman Dewberry gathered in the gymnasium at Peachtree Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 11. They congregated to witness Dewberry sign his scholarship to Presbyterian College to further his academic and baseball career.

It was those same people who stood up during the ceremony to honor Dewberry as a classmate, friend, student and son.

As each person spoke, Dewberry acknowledged how special the ceremony was to him.

“It was a rewarding thing to hear that I have had such a positive impact on my friends and family,” Dewberry said.

Dewberry is a pitcher and first baseman for the Panthers his three seasons at Peachtree Academy so far. But now, after he graduates in May, Dewberry’s next step is finalized.

He will be off to Presbyterian, located in Clinton, South Carolina, in the fall.

After he took a visit to the campus, Dewberry recognized that becoming a Blue Hose was the right fit for him in all areas of his life.

“What stood out was that the campus was beautiful and the students were welcoming,” Dewberry said. “It is a small, tight-knit environment and the coaching staff and players have strong Christain values which is very important to me.”

In addition, the senior Panther stressed that he views Presbyterian as a great place to develop as a baseball player and to turn professional soon, which has been a goal for him for a long time.

Be that as it may, Dewberry admitted none of the possibilities given him, such as signing his scholarship, would’ve been possible without the assistance of Peachtree Academy.

He believes that Peachtree Academy has not only pushed him athletically to be a good baseball player but academically as well to be a stellar student.

Each person along the way, Dewberry said, has influenced him in a positive way and he remains grateful of each one’s help along the way.

“I will be most appreciative of the friends I have made along the way,” Dewberry said. “I’ll also be thankful for the coaches and trainers who have motivated me to become the player and person I am today.”





