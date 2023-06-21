Vincent Byams moves to Norcross High School, Cortez Allen named next Newton High School’s athletic director

COVINGTON, Ga. — After completing his sixth year as athletic director, Vincent Byams has announced he is leaving Newton High School.

Byams will leave 1 Ram Way to take over as Norcross' assistant principal beginning in the 2023-24 school year. He won't be an athletic director at his new destination.

Dr. Shannon Buff — principal of Newton High — informed The Covington News that Cortez Allen will follow Byams. The move was made official at the Newton County Schools Board of Education meeting Tuesday night.

In an interview with The Covington News, Byams explained the rationale behind his decision.

“It was just time,” Byams said. “Just looking at the time I needed with my family and getting closer to home was important for me. Given my son is going into his junior season and my daughter is going into the eighth grade and I live in Lilburn — I travel 30 miles a day back and forth — and everything I do with my family is on the other side of town. So, it’s a matter of timing.”

Byams entered the 2022-23 school year without the thought of a move at the forefront of his mind. Then, halfway through the term, Byams said the thoughts began about moving closer to home.

Prior to becoming athletic director, Byams had served a previous stint as the Rams’ head baseball coach.

When thinking back on his total time at Newton High, Byams pointed to the community as something he appreciates the most.

“The relationships with the kids, coaches and all the teachers and administrative team in the building is my favorite part,” Byams said. “Given that I am moving, I don’t see it much as a goodbye — because I was able to build so many awesome friendships — I plan to keep those same relationships even though I’m in a different place.”

Allen enters his new role as athletic director with a plethora of experience under his belt.

First, he was an assistant coach on the football team, eventually became head coach and, for the past several years, has served as assistant principal.

Now, being trusted to lead the entire Newton athletics’ program is something Allen is eager to get started doing.

“It is a great opportunity,” Allen said. “I really thank Dr. Buff for entrusting me with athletics. It’s come full circle for me again returning back to a place I call home at Newton High School. It’s really a privilege and an honor. I look forward to working with our outstanding coaches and our student-athletes and helping them continue to build great legacies and go on to do greater things.”

Buff and Allen have known each other since they both taught in the social studies department at the “old Newton campus” at 140 Ram Drive in Covington.

Having such a long tenured connection helped Buff name Allen as Byams’ successor. In fact, Buff said her choice for Allen was an “easy decision.”

“I’ve had the unique ability to see him in different roles: as a teacher, assistant coach, head coach and now as an assistant principal,” Buff said. “All of the experience he has had and that he brings to the table is really special. To have a person who has served as a head coach for multiple sports. He understands what coaches need, what student-athletes need, but he has that unique ability — because he’s been an administrator — to understand what our expectations are for everyone who wears that ‘N’ on their chest.

“I really cannot think of a better person to step into this role.”