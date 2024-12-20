Ross set to continue baseball career at Tuskegee University

Newton senior Kris Ross made his move to the Tuskegee baseball program official Thursday afternoon with a signing in the Rams’ auditorium.

Ross signed alongside teammate Caden Brown, as the pair penned their letters of intent in front of family, friends, coaches and even former teammates.

Following the signing, Ross spoke about his emotions on the day his singing became official.

“I’m just really excited, I can’t wait to get into it,” Ross said. “When I got into it,I was really excited. This is something I have been dreaming of since I was little.”

Ross noted his trips to Tuskegee University in Alabama and how his treatment on those visits are what led him to choosing the Golden Tigers.

“When I went there it was more of a personal experience,” Ross said. “They made me feel like I was somebody — that I was special. I could just tell it was the right environment for me to be in.”

Additionally, staying in the south was a key component for Ross

“[I was] just prioritizing how far I should go,” Ross said. “I couldn’t go too far, I love my parents. Just seeing where I felt a personal experience and a place where they made me feel like somebody.”

Looking back on his high school career with one season to go, Ross spoke about his favorite moment so far.

“A had a lot of them,” Ross said. “My favorite high school moment was my freshman year. Starting at Newton High School as a freshman. That is something a lot of people can’t say.”

Following Ross’ freshman season with the Rams, he spent two seasons as part of the Alcovy Tigers baseball team, where he was coached by Kareem Hayes.

Hayes was present at Ross’ signing along with multiple former Alcovy teammates.

Ahead of his senior season, Ross made the decision to go back to Newton, where it all started.

“There were a lot of events that led me to come back but I am just happy to be back,” Ross said. “I started here and I am just ready to end it here.”

With his senior season being the only thing left between him and his eventual Tuskegee career, Ross shared what kind of player will be taking the diamond for the Golden Tigers.

“I am open-minded, ready to work kind of ballplayer."