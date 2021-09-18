Rams dominate Indians in Friday’s win

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - The Newton Rams held off the McEachern Indians’ attempt at a comeback win and defeated the Indians 39-21 at Walter H. Cantrell Stadium on Friday night.

McEachern was opportunistic in its scoring during Friday’s game.

Its first two scores of the contest were set up by two muffed punts from Newton’s return man, Montarious Reed. Then, late in the contest, the Indians took advantage of the Rams’ soft coverage when Charles Gordan ripped off a 60-yard touchdown run.

There were some anxious moments for the Rams down the stretch, but they persevered through it all.

A host of Rams were able to string together consistent runs to burn the closing minutes off of the clock and solidify the win.

Running the ball consistently was the norm for the Rams throughout most of the contest, though.

Whether it was Rontravious Perry, Zion Johnson, Jehden Robinson or Jevarra Martin Jr., the Rams’ run game preserved the Rams lead and brought home the win.

Perry put the game on ice with a score from three yards out with just 1:27 remaining in the game by scoring from three yards out. That was Perry’s third score of the contest.

The Rams’ defense wouldn’t be outdone. They made their presence known early, too.

After both teams went three-and-out on their opening drives, Newton downed Perry’s first punt of the game at the Indians' own 1-yard line.

Operating under the shadow of his own goal post, McEachern quarterback Bryce Archie dropped back to attempt a pass two plays later. When he did, the front four of the Rams defense greeted him with a sack in the end zone.

For the second time this season, Newton forced a safety to score an additional two points.

More of the run game was on display in the second half which ate more clock. Particularly in the third quarter, the Rams’ running game just busted open.

Perry and Johnson began the second half scoring with 89 and 47-yard touchdowns, respectively.

Their scores on back-to-back drives seemed to provide the separation needed for the Rams' win. Couple that with the Rams’ dominating defensive performance and that provided the definitive, 18-point cushion.

By both running the ball efficiently and suffocating the Indians’ offense, the Rams were in the driver’s seat for most of Friday’s game.

After the win, Newton improves to 3-0 overall in 2021. Next week, they host Houston County at Sharp Stadium and they begin region play on Oct. 2 when they host Parkview.



