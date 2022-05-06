PREP RECRUITING: NHS' Brown commits to Georgia State

After being committed to the University of Georgia basketball program for months, Newton High School basketball star Marquavious Brown decommitted from the Bulldogs on April 27. It didn’t take long for Brown to find a new home, though.

Two days after his decommitment announcement, Brown tweeted that he had received an offer from Georgia State. Then, on May 2, Brown posted on his social media that he was committing to the Panthers.

According to 247Sports, Brown is a 4-star recruit. Last season as a Ram, Brown averaged 11.1 points, five rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game.



