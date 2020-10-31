PREP FOOTBALL: Rams knock off Brookwood

COVINGTON, Ga. — Upset complete.

Hosting previously unbeaten Brookwood at Sharp Stadium for Senior Night, Newton entered Friday night’s contest as a considerable underdog on paper. The Rams were undeterred, however, as they powered their way past the Broncos for a 28-16 win to apply the first blemish to Brookwood’s record.

The victory put an end to a three-game skid for Newton, improving the club to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in Region 4-AAAAAAA play. Brookwood fell to 6-1 and 0-1 in the region.

The script of the game was flipped on three consecutive plays in the third quarter.

Clinging to a 7-2 lead at the break, the Rams began their first drive of the second half on their own 7-yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, junior quarterback Jevarra Martin Jr. connected with senior Nyland Green, who showed off his wheels on his way to the end zone for a 93-yard touchdown.

Following the ensuing kickoff, Newton sophomore defensive lineman Justin Benton powered his way into the backfield and pummeled the quarterback, forcing a fumble. The Rams recovered the ball on the Brookwood 15-yard line, seizing both possession and momentum.

Newton's Justin Benton (99) and Jordan Davis (22) pursue Brookwood's Alexander Diggs (15) during region play Friday night. Benton was a force in the backfield all night for the Rams. - Anthony Banks | The Covington News Newton wasted no time capitalizing on the turnover. On the very next play, running back Nolan McCamy took a handoff and sprinted up the middle of the field for a 15-yard touchdown. The Rams suddenly held a 21-2 advantage with 8:00 to go in the third quarter.



Everything was coming up Rams, but Brookwood wouldn’t go down easily.

With less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Broncos marched down the field for a 61-yard scoring drive. The possession was capped off with an 8-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Jack Spyke — the senior took over the reins of the offense after starter Dylan Lonergan sustained a leg injury in the first quarter — on a read option.

Brookwood applied more pressure in the fourth quarter, as Spyke connected with junior receiver Denylon Morrissette for a 25-yard touchdown. The score trimmed the Rams’ advantage to 21-16 with 5:32 left in regulation.

The Broncos then recovered a Newton fumble, taking possession on the Rams’ 35-yard line at the 5:24 mark. But just as everything appeared to be swinging back in favor of the unbeaten bullies, Newton’s defense stepped up to seal the upset.

First, Audavion Collins came down with a timely interception to stop a Brookwood drive with 3:28 to go. Then, following a missed field goal, Jatavius Weaver put the game on ice when he picked off a pass and raced up the right sideline for a 28-yard touchdown with just 40 seconds remaining.

Newton will go back on the road against next week to face Mill Creek in its final non-region game of the year.