PREP FOOTBALL: Rams given early exit

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Newton's season ended Friday night in round one of the GHSA Class AAAAAAA playoffs as they lost to the two-seeded Lowndes Vikings by a score of 42-0.

After beating South Gwinnett in a tight game last week, the Rams were looking to take any momentum they could get with them as they took the long drive down to Valdosta for round one as they would face the Vikings, who were 7-1 going into the playoffs.

After starting off with a quick three and out on offense, the Rams would give up a quick field goal to drop 3-0 early to the Vikings.

Lowndes’ junior quarterback Jacurri Brown would prove to be a constant problem for the Rams, and it would begin on the Vikings’ second drive of the night. Brown would both run and pass multiple times in the drive as the Vikings’ quarterback would eventually find Elijah Ellis in the end zone for the first touchdown of the game to extend the Lowndes lead to 10-0.

Two more Newton offensive drives would end with a punt to open the second quarter, as Lowndes would open the scoring in the quarter with a 38-yard field goal to go up 13-0 on the Rams with just over four minutes left until halftime.

The last four minutes of the second quarter would haunt the hurt the Rams as they would allow three pass touchdowns from Brown before the quarter would come to a close, including a deep 67-yard touchdown pass just before time expired.

The Rams would go into the locker room at half down 35-0 and looking for any spark to bring them back into the game. The Vikings’ defense was the game-changer so far in the game as they were applying constant pressure to Newton’s junior quarterback Jevarra Martin.

The second half would not open in favor of the Rams as the opening Lowndes drive would end in a 17-yard touchdown run by Israel Mitchell to extend the Vikings’ lead to 42-0.

The Rams would get their first turnover of the game as sophomore defensive-end Justin Benton would tip the ball at the line of scrimmage and intercept Vikings’ quarterback Tristan Bohler. Newton would not be able to capitalize on the turnover as they would eventually be stopped on fourth down to give the ball right back to the Lowndes offense.

The running clock would drain majority of the final two quarters as the Rams’ offense continued their struggles that they have faced all game due to a stout Lowndes defensive front.

The Vikings beat the Rams by a score of 42-0 as Newton is eliminated in round 1 of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs. Lowndes advances to the next round as they plan to play the top-seeded North Cobb Warriors next Friday.

Following the tough loss in round one, Newton’s season ends with the Rams going 4-6 on the year. A solid year filled with tough road matchups and a big upset on the road make the 2020 season even more of a year to remember for the Rams.