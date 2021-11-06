PREP FOOTBALL: Comets ice Rams in region thriller

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Newton’s regular season did not end in their favor as the Rams fell to the Comets 13-6 on a cold Friday night where offense was scarce for both teams.

Going into the game on a three-game skid, the Rams needed something to fall in their favor facing a South Gwinnett team that has not been any better leading up to the matchup Friday night.

The game did not start out well the Rams as the opening kickoff was returned by the Comets down to the Newton five-yard line.

One play was all it took as the Comets scored on a five-yard carry to break the game open. The Rams did not leave the drive empty-handed, however, as they were able to block the PAT to keep the score 6-0.

Newton quickly answered. Big runs from the Rams’ backs led the offense into the red zone. Newton quarterback Jevarra Martin then found wideout Marcus Calwise for the 16-yard touchdown.

The Rams would not have any luck on its PAT as the kick went wide, which left the game tied 6-6 after the first two drives of the game.

That’s when the defenses of both teams took over for the rest of the half.

The Rams got their first turnover of the game late in the first quarter as the Comets, who were driving towards the endzone, coughed up the ball and Newton’s Nicholas Benton jumped on it to keep the South Gwinnett offense from going any further.

Neither team would convert on offense in the second quarter as incompletions and limited space to run plagued the Rams and Comets. Both teams entered halftime tied 6-6 with a lot to improve on in the final two quarters.

After stopping the Rams on the opening drive of the third quarter, the Comets drove down the field with a series of powerful runs.

Once deep into Rams territory, South Gwinnett found the endzone for the second time as quarterback Tahmel Davis took the carry himself for an 11-yard score to put the Comets up 13-6 with four minutes left in the third quarter.

The Comets got their second turnover of the game on the next drive as Vaughn Davis Jr. jumped the route and picked off Martin.

A long drive from South Gwinnet would finish the third quarter with the Comets closing in on the goal line.

Big defensive plays from Newton would force fourth down, and the South Gwinnett field goal went wide left to keep it a one-score game.

The Rams ended up getting two separate offensive drives during the last 10 minutes of the game but would fail to find any success.

Martin’s passes were missing and the Comets’ defense was limiting any separation on the edge for receivers to get open.

A last-ditch effort for the Rams fell flat as Martin was hit as he threw and intercepted for a third time.

With the turnover, the Comets ran the clock out and celebrated a 13-6 victory over Newton to end the regular season.

With the loss, the Rams end the regular season at 4-5 with a 1-3 record in region play.



