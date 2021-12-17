PREP FOOTBALL: Collins becomes a Bulldog

COVINGTON, Ga. - On Wednesday morning, Audavion Collins signed a commitment letter to play college football at Mississippi State University. The Newton High School senior cornerback dawned Bulldog maroon and white as a host of family and friends gathered around him on stage to watch him sign.

Collins looked very determined as he signed his commitment papers. He looked like a man on a mission, as if he wanted to contribute to the Mississippi State football team right now, if he could.

It was a busy fall for Collins under Rams head football coach Camiel Grant Jr.

Not only was Collins the team’s starting cornerback, but he also saw playing time as a wide receiver and punt returner. During his senior season, Collins racked up 62 total tackles on the defensive side of the ball.

His career with the Newton Rams garnered Collins over twenty college football offers. Two of the schools that were also in the running in the end were Tennessee and Michigan State.

When asked what separated Mississippi State in his decision-making process, Collins mentioned coach in particular.

“I’m most excited about learning from Darcel McBath.”

McBath is the Bulldogs’ cornerbacks coach who has a lot of experience playing in college as well as the National Football League.

ESPN and Rivals.com has Collins listed a 3-star recruit. He weighs 160 pounds and ran a 4.4 40-yard dash.

But, according to Collins, none of the options available to him would’ve been possible without the help of Newton’s strength and conditioning coach, Josh Skelton.

“I owe a lot of my football success to Coach Skel,” Collins said.

Now, Collins is off to join the Bulldogs’ football team to begin his freshman season soon.





