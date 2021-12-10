PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Rams cruise to victory over Eastside

COVINGTON, Ga. - The Newton Lady Rams played in front of their home crowd for the first time this season on Tuesday. And they sure gave their fans quite the showing.

Newton defeated county rival Eastside 76-17.

From the very start, the Lady Rams came out firing and just never let up. Whether it was their constant defensive pressure or their quick scoring ability, Newton never seemed to take its foot off the gas.

Head coach Tiffani Johnson was pleased to see her team perform at such a high level.

“We want to come out with energy,” Johnson said. “We don’t want to be outworked. We want to be the one who sets the tone for the game. So, coming out aggressive both offensively and defensively is how we try and keep the energy up throughout the game.”

Three Lady Rams scored double digits.

Sanaa Tripp led the way with 19 points, six of which came courtesy of the three-ball. T. Berry recorded 15 points with B. Rhodes tallying 11.

Other main offensive contributors were D. White with 8 points and A. Sandifer with 7.

The win improves Newton’s record to 2-4 overall with its next matchup coming on Dec. 11 against Mays High School.

Meanwhile for the Lady Eagles, they drop to 1-4 overall with their lone win coming against Greene County on Nov. 20.

Despite the lopsided defeat, Eastside battled until the very end Tuesday night.

Mehkyla White scored 10 points for the Lady Eagles which featured two three-pointers. Kristy Alvarez converted two shots from behind the arc as well in the fourth quarter to add six points to Eastside’s total. The 17th point came from a second quarter free-throw attempt by Leila Powell.

Now, the Lady Eagles prepare for their region opener on Friday night. They face Apalachee on the road looking to begin region play 1-0.



