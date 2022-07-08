PREP ATHLETICS: Newton High athletics awarded GHSA’s Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award

COVINGTON, Ga. — The 2021-22 GHSA Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award for Region 4-AAAAAAA was awarded to Newton High School. The Rams were one of 64 GHSA-member high school to receive this year’s award.

The award honors schools that demonstrated impeccable sportsmanship during the 2021-2022 school year. Student athletes, fellow students, school staff, parents and event spectators are recognized for the sportsmanship they display. The award is not only a school honor, but a community honor as well. The GHSA region secretaries select winners based upon sportsmanship demonstrated throughout the school year.

“Congratulations to all of the region winners of the GHSA Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award for 2021-2022,” GHSA Executive Director Robin Hines said. “It is an honor for these member schools to be selected by their regions for this award. The characteristics of good sportsmanship are critical to the development of our young people as they transition into productive adults. The GHSA applauds our schools on this accomplishment and appreciates Georgia’s EMCs for their support of this outstanding recognition program.”

Georgia’s Electric Membership Cooperatives (EMCs) sponsors the Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award and have done so since 2006.

The award reinforces the GHSA philosophy: “Students, athletes, coaches, spectators and all others associated with high school activities programs should adhere to the fundamental values of respect, fairness, honesty and responsibility.”

Schools winning this award are thus honored for displaying exemplary sportsmanship during competition throughout the school year.

Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Awards are presented annually to GHSA-member high schools, with a winner in each of the 64 regions from the eight classifications, by EMC representatives during fall athletic events and school assemblies.

The GHSA is a nonprofit organization comprised of more than 470 public and private high schools that strives to promote good sportsmanship, participant safety, fair play and a cooperative spirit among its member schools. The GHSA administers regulations for region and state competition in 18 sports and three activities. For more information, visit www.ghsa.net.

Georgia EMC is the statewide trade association representing the state’s 41 EMCs, Oglethorpe Power Corp., Georgia Transmission Corp. and Georgia System Operations Corp.



