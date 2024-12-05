Patterson signs to play football at Jackson State

Wayne Patterson’s Newton career culminated in the senior signing his national letter of intent Wednesday to play for Jackson State University (JSU).

Patterson had his mind on signing day for a while, and the senior was pleased to have it done and official following the early signing day ceremony.

“It was very exciting,” Patterson said. “I have been dreaming about this for a while — going D1. Now it’s finally true.”

Patterson has been a mainstay in Newton’s defensive line. Now, he will take his talents to Mississippi to play for the Tigers.

Similarities between the Newton program and the JSU program are what led him to sign, according to Patterson.

“I feel like the culture there [is great] and the defensive line coach reminds me of coach Breone, my defensive line coach at Newton,” Patterson said. “That’s really what made me choose that spot.”

The decision goes beyond football, too.

JSU’s presence as a historically black college and university (HBCU) along with what they provide academically led Patterson that way.

“The education,” Patterson said. “Jackson State is a historically black school so I just wanted all of the knowledge from there.”

Looking back at his time as a Newton Ram, Patterson spoke about the work the coaching staff put in to push and elevate the play of each player. According to the senior, it all starts at the top.

“The hard work that we put in,” Patterson said. “Coach Skelton is always pushing us and the coaching staff pushing us every day to be better.”

Patterson also shared some of his favorite moments as a Ram. For him, nothing surpasses him getting interceptions as a defensive lineman.

“I am a big guy but I caught a couple of interceptions, that’s really the big moment I have had through the years,” Patterson said.

With Patterson’s next stop being JSU, he shared what kind of player will be in the trenches for the Tigers next fall.

“They are getting a relentless guy, never going to stop going to the ball [and] making big plays,” Patterson said.