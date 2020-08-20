By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Newton's Benton ranked nationally by 247Sports
Justin Benton
Newton sophomore defensive end Justin Benton was ranked nationally by 247Sports. - Mason Wittner | The Covington News

Recruiting website 247Sports just released its first rankings for the Class of 2023, and Newton High School sophomore Justin Benton received national recognition.

The explosive defensive end was listed as a 4-star recruit and ranked No. 99 in the country for his class. He’s also ranked No. 11 in the state of Georgia by the outlet.

Benton was a force on the field as a freshman. Standing at 6-3 and weighing 245 pounds, he took the area by storm by recording 76 tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles on the way to being named the 2019 All-Covington News Freshman of the Year.