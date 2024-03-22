Newton Rams take game two over the Archer Tigers

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton Rams took game two of a three-game series against Region 4-AAAAAAA foe Archer on Wednesday with a 4-1 victory. Although the Rams were out-hit in the contest, they came through when it mattered to earn the win.

In the top of the sixth, Archer’s Logan Pogorzelski produced an RBI sacrifice fly into left field to score Karmelo Crumpton and tie the game at 1-1.

Despite having multiple empty innings on Wednesday, Newton answered right back in the bottom of the frame.

With three of the first four batters reaching base safely, it set up Arin Chevers with an at-bat with the bases loaded. After going down 0-2 in the count, Chevers laid off four consecutive pitches to force the bases-loaded walk for Newton to take the 2-1 lead.

In the ensuing plate appearance, Kendall Turner shot the ball through the middle for an RBI single. Jordan Nolley followed with a run-scoring sacrifice fly to give Newton the 4-1 lead going into the final inning.

With Newton starter, Caden Brown, still on the mound, the junior pitched a scoreless inning to seal Newton’s region victory.

Brown gave up six hits through seven innings while only allowing one earned run.

Brown was opposed by Archer starter Noah Parsons. Parsons pitched 5.1 innings for the Tigers and allowed two earned runs.

After two scoreless innings from both squads at the plate to open the contest, the Rams were the first to reach the scoreboard in the third frame.

Robert Jackson led off the inning with a bunt single. However, Archer’s catcher overshot the throw to first, which allowed Jackson to race to third base with no outs.

Two batters later, Andre Byrd Jr. delivered with an infield single that scored Jackson to give Newton the 1-0 advantage.

It would not be until the sixth inning before another run crossed home plate.

In the contest, Brown, Turner, Jackson, Byrd and Rome Mays came away with a hit apiece.

The Rams’ 4-1 win moved them to 6-12 on the season and stopped a four-game skid in which Newton was swept by Brookwood.

Newton played the rubber match against the Tigers on the road Thursday, March 21. Following the Archer game, the Rams will have a three-game series against Parkview on March 25, 27 and 29.