Newton football's offense can't outlast Parkview









COVINGTON, Ga. — Points were at a premium across the final three quarters of Friday's Newton-Parkview matchup.

Ultimately, the Panthers' 28 points were too much for the Rams to overcome. As a result, Newton suffered a 28-21 defeat to end their undefeated season.

After the two teams combined to score 35 first quarter points, each offense had a string of punts with Parkview committing two turnovers in the second frame.

The third quarter produced more three-and-outs.

But the first quarter fireworks were seemingly reborn in the final 12 minutes.

Less than two minutes into the fourth quarter, Parkview punched it into the end zone from two yards out on third and goal. The Panthers’ lead doubled 28-14.

Newton took over its only possession of the final frame starting at its own 20-yard line with 10:02 left. The Rams drove the ball 80 yards to score their third touchdown of the game.

Senior wideout Marcus Calwise took the direct snap and, after evading pressure, tossed it to fellow wide receiver Keon Davis toward the back of the end zone. Davis came down with the ball for a six-yard score with 4:43 left in the game.

But Newton’s defense could not get a stop on the Panthers’ ensuing drive. Therefore, the Rams’ offense did not get another opportunity to avoid their first loss of 2023.

Earlier in Friday’s contest, though, there was no shortage of offense from either side.

In each of the teams' first two possessions, they matched score-for-score.

Parkview's opening possession went 65 yards in 5:18 to go ahead. Jaiden Jenkins took it in from three yards out on the quarterback keeper to put the Panthers up 7-0.

It did not take the Rams long to respond.

Less than a minute later, Zion Johnson broke away from the Panthers' defense for a 92-yard touchdown.

The junior tailback's 16th score of 2023 tied the score back up 7-7.

On Parkview's next possession, the Rams forced a fourth and 10 at the 37-yard line. But, the Panthers' offense scored on the next play for a 37-yard touchdown pass.

As a result, Parkview regained its lead 14-7 with 3:54 left in the first quarter.

Newton knotted the score back up, though, with another response.

Sophomore gunslinger Deron Benson threw the ball up to Keon Davis. The senior wideout snatched the ball past the hands of a Parkview defender and proceeded to score a 60-yard touchdown.

With 1:17 left in the opening quarter, it seemed the two teams would go into the second tied 14-14. But the Panthers’ offense was not done with the offensive fireworks.

Just 1:12 later, Parkview found the end zone again as time expired. So, it took a 21-14 advantage well into the second half.

Friday’s outcome drops Newton’s record to 7-1 overall. Now, Parkview, Newton and Grayson stand at 2-1 in Region 4-AAAAAA with Archer being the last remaining team undefeated in region play at 3-0.

The Rams welcome South Gwinnett (4-4, 0-3) to Sharp Stadium next Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m.