Newton girls flag football finishes strong to return to the playoffs

COVINGTON, Ga. — A strong finish to the regular season by the Newton Lady Rams stamped their ticket to the postseason.

Head coach D’Angelo Smith was extremely proud of what his team accomplished.

“It feels awesome heading into the playoffs,” Smith said. “Making the playoffs every season is the expectation. Hopefully, this is the beginning of something that will grow into a winning tradition.”

This marks the second time of the past three seasons Newton has accomplished this feat. And, on top of that, the Lady Rams celebrated at home on their senior night.

On Nov. 17, Newton hosted a regular season finale doubleheader. It downed Area 7-Division 2 opponents Salem and Stockbridge 13-0 and 2-0, respectively.

Nov. 17's victories earned the Lady Rams the fourth spot in the area with a 4-3 overall record coupled with a 3-3 record in area play.

Two of Newton’s losses came on the road this season.

To kick off the season on Oct. 10, the Lady Rams traveled to Heritage High School in Conyers and suffered a 18-0 defeat. Then, a week later, they lost 12-6 at Rockdale County.

But the Lady Rams seemed to play better on their own field with a 4-1 home record.

They swept Union Grove 6-0 and 2-0, respectively, in both of their meetings. Then, Nov. 19’s result ensued.

Seniors Talia Washington and Abriel Delphin anchored the defense down. Most of the offensive production this year came from Savannah Massey and Gerielle Dumervil along with sophomore quarterback Tiara Moody.

Smith is hopeful that the future

Now, coming off a regular season finale sweep, the Lady Rams will look to end the road troubles in the state playoffs. In the first round of the state playoffs on Nov. 29, the Lady Rams will travel to Evans of Augusta (8-1, 7-1 Area 8-Division 2) on Tuesday with game time yet to be determined.

Smith highlighted what the Lady Rams need to do to exit August with a win.

“We will have to execute offensively, minimize turnovers and pull flags,” Smith said. “I believe the girls are prepared to bring home a win.”

And, even though Smith recognized Nov. 29’s game will be a battle, he believes this won’t be the last people see of the Lady Rams in the postseason.

“This is my first year being the head coach,” Smith said. “But you can expect us to make the playoffs for years to come.”