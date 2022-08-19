Newton football overcome early miscues to down Hapeville Charter in season opener

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton Rams conquered an uphill climb defeating Hapeville Charter 20-19 in comeback fashion at Sharp Stadium on Thursday.

Newton trailed 13-0 at the end of the first quarter but claimed a 20-13 lead early in the fourth quarter — a lead it would never relinquish. However, down the stretch, the Rams’ defense, infamously known as “The Blue Swarm,” had to come up with one more stop.

Assisted by Newton's penalties, Hapeville Charter put together a scoring drive to cut Newton’s lead 20-19 with 1:52 remaining in the contest. Instead of attempting an extra point, the Hornets elected to try a 2-point conversion — an attempt that senior Deion Lewis sniffed out with a pass deflection in the end zone.

Lewis' forced incompletion preserved the Rams' lead and, with Newton's onside kick recovery, it burned the rest of the clock out to claim the win.

When the clock hit 0:00, Newton was officially 1-0. But, it didn’t seem like that would be the case early on.

It took Hapeville Charter just 11 seconds into the game to claim its first lead. On the opening kickoff, the Rams surrendered an 88-yard touchdown return to give the Hornets the early 7-0 advantage. Then, with 1:33 left in the first quarter, the Hornets extended their lead off a 1-yard rushing score from Demetrious Thomas. Its ensuing extra point was blocked and kept the score 13-0.

Newton found a spark on offense, though, thanks to a Hapeville Charter miscue.

After the Hornets could only muster a 1-yard punt, the Rams took over with 21 seconds to go in the first half at the plus-24. Even a 5-yard false start penalty couldn’t stop them from scoring its first points of 2022.

Junior Riley Scruggs connected with junior Keon Davis in the left corner of the end zone for a 29-yard score as time expired before halftime arrived. The first lead of 2022 for the Rams was off a Scruggs’ connection with senior Marquavious Brown for a 9-yard score in the early moments of the fourth quarter.

Another special teams blunder at the 8:29 mark of the fourth quarter set up Newton’s final score.

Newton’s defense forced the Hornets to punt and, on the punt, Hapeville Charter fumbled the snap and recovered at its own 11-yard line.

On the next play, Scruggs connected with junior Marcus Calwise in the right corner of the end zone. Calwise’s touchdown reception extended Newton’s advantage 20-13 advantage.

Though Hapeville Charter came close down the stretch to tying and possibly winning the game, Calwise’s score was enough for the Rams to fill Sharp Stadium with celebration.

More on this game and quotes from coaches will be in our Aug. 20-21 print edition.



