Neal eager to lead the Newton Rams to a ring as a senior leader

Newton is primed for a deep run to the playoffs this season, and it all begins in the middle with senior Ted Neal, who is anticipating his best season yet.

Neal, the 6-foot-6 forward, is a high flier who makes plays at all areas of the court for head coach Barry Browner and the Rams.

However, the biggest impact for Neal’s success right now came off the court, where he has been trying to get into the best shape of his life.

Neal missed the majority of his junior season with a lower leg injury. Now, the senior is back and he shared just how healthy he feels at the start of his final run with Newton.

“I feel 100 percent body wise,” Neal said. “I’m still trying to get into even better shape.”

Outside of normal basketball activities, Neal credits time spent doing pool work as well as running track as things he has been doing to not only get healthy, but stay healthy.

Neal’s efforts were also recognized by Browner, who compared Neal’s work ethic to the likes of players at the next level.

“He’s constantly working on his body,” Browner said. “He’s got work outside of what we do. He goes and sees a physical therapist and gets massages. Ted’s rounding himself into a guy that can make money doing this because he is starting to take it more seriously. You’ll see it this year and the change in his body and how physical he’s become. The talent will speak for itself.

By the season opener, Neal was healthy and ready to go, and the early season results speak for themselves.

In Newton’s first game of the year against the McEachern Indians, who eliminated the Rams a year ago in the playoffs, Neal earned himself a double-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and four blocks.

Newton is 3-0 on the year with each win coming on the road, and this has all been done with Neal at the helm.

“He’s taken on such a leadership role with the guys,” Browner said. “He commands respect from the guys and they give him a lot of respect.”

With a Rams’ team consisting of familiar faces and a few new key players, Neal shared with The Covington News how he felt about the team through their first handful of games.

“I think we have a good squad,” Neal said. “We have some young guys coming in to help. We still have some things to work on — small things, rebounding, boxing out.”

As a team, Neal feels Newton is more together than they ever had.

Playing more team-oriented basketball has been the focus, something that has paid dividends, according to Neal.

“This team this year is more together and more like family,” Neal said. “Last year, I felt like we were selfish. As a group we were all trying to score and look good for the crowd and small stuff like that.”

The undefeated start is not the only thing Neal has made headlines for, as the senior also announced where he will be playing his college ball at.

Prior to the Rams’ season opener, Neal signed to Appalachian State.

Neal is the most recent in a long line of Newton basketball players who have taken their talents to the college level.

For the senior, seeing the campus and the program on his visit sealed the deal.

“I went on my visit and it felt great,” Neal said. “It felt like a good opportunity for me and it’s somewhere I can see myself in and [where I can] develop.”

Neal was among three players that signed to the Mountaineers on November 13, joining Tre McKinnom and Jacari Brim.

"Davin "Ted" Neal is a versatile prospect from Newton County High School outside of Atlanta, Ga.," Appalachian State head coach Dustin Kerns said in a press release. "Ted and his parents, David and Brittany, are a perfect fit for the App State community. Ted is ranked as the No. 2 small forward prospect in the state of Georgia and has been an integral part in the success of Newton High School. Under the tutelage of Newton head coach Barry Browner and Winfred Jordan of the Atlanta Xpress, his game has grown every year. His relentless work ethic and extremely high ceiling of talent will be something App State fans will enjoy for a long time."

According to Neal, getting the signing done and official ahead of the season was intentional. Now, the only thing he has his eyes set on elevating Newton’s basketball program as a senior.

“Definitely trying to get us a ring,” Neal said. “Get a region championship and get guys to college.”