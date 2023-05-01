Marcus Whitlock feels prepared for move to Kennesaw State

COVINGTON, Ga. — On Wednesday, April 26, Newton High School celebrated Marcus “MJ” Whitlock’s signing to Kennesaw State University. After his high school graduation in May, Whitlock will join the Owls’ program starting in the fall.

Whitlock realized the effect the Rams’ coaches have had on his development at this point in his career.

“[I’ve been] learning a lot from my high school coaches,” Whitlock said. “They taught me everything I needed to know and how things were going to be different when I took the next step after high school no matter where I went. So I think a lot of learning and teaching from them prepared me for the next level.”

Whitlock averaged 13.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.5 steals this past season. Throughout the year, the senior guard earned Most Valuable Player honors of the Hoophall Classic and was named to the Hard in the Paint All-Tournament Team.

During the Region 4-AAAAAAA tournament, Whitlock was announced as a First Team All-Region honoree, too.

He will take all of that experience with him over 60 miles to Kennesaw State’s campus. Whitlock committed to the Owls on April 14 following an official visit to the campus the day prior.

Once Whitlock met head coach Antoine Pettway — who was announced as the Owls’ new coach on April 8 — he was hooked.

“[Pettway] showed me film on the style of play they were going to be playing at Kennesaw and that style of play fits how I like to play,” Whitlock said. “So he told me how I could have a big impact on this squad. It’s also close to home so that was another reason.”

Now, with his signing official and his next step solidified, Whitlock has high anticipation for the upcoming chapter.

“I’m looking forward to going back to the tournament and competing for a national championship,” Whitlock said. “[I] really just to continue to get myself better playing at the college level.”



