Kyla Stroud’s signing with Auburn softball means everything

COVINGTON, Ga. — A day that was six years in the making finally came to fruition for Kyla Stroud. After being committed to play softball at Auburn since her seventh grade year at Cousins Middle School, Stroud officially inked the national letter of intent on Wednesday.

Stroud did so while surrounded by friends and family in Newton High School’s auditorium.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for my whole entire life,” Stroud said. “It was just amazing to sign today.”

Stroud firmly expressed how her commitment to Auburn never wavered despite receiving scholarship offers from the likes of Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Oklahoma and Washington.

But, while her commitment remained steadfast, there are some vast differences between Stroud now compared to her original announcement as a seventh grader.

“The person I am now is more mature,” Stroud said. “She knows how to play the game right. She knows the smart ways. She’s just better all-around.”

Though Stroud has been committed to Auburn’s softball program for the six years, she’s been immersed in the Tigers since she was a child.

Her dad, Horace, was a tailback for the football team from 1988-1991 and is currently the Newton County Recreation Department’s athletic manager. And, despite only having one official recruiting visit, Stroud has still become well acquainted with the campus.

“As soon as I walked in down there, it felt like home,” Stroud said. “The atmosphere, the girls, the coaches and everybody is just great. I knew this is where I’m supposed to be.”

Now, by signing her scholarship to Auburn, Stroud will become a legacy enrollee. Knowing that brings about a special feeling for Stroud, but she doesn’t plan on just following her dad’s footsteps.

“It’s a tradition that I get to carry on,” Stroud said. “I’m trying to make my own mark when I arrive on campus. I want to be up there with some of the greats. I want to leave a legacy of my own.”

Stroud has 12 years worth of playing softball behind her to assist in that dream.

In addition to her playing days at Newton High School, the 5-foot-6 first/third baseman is a member of the 18U travel ball team, the Georgia Bombers.

In the travel ball circuit, Stroud was a two-time 12U USA All-American. She also played softball at Cousins Middle School.

Recognitions carried over to her career in high school, too.

As a four-year varsity starter for the Lady Rams, she’s been named to the All-Cov News team all four years as well as freshman and slugger of the year. Stroud has been named to the First Team All-Region list three years.

Stroud concluded her Lady Ram career with 24 home runs and 134 hits — which is a byproduct of hitting being Stroud’s favorite part of playing.

It has been a joy playing softball at Newton the past four seasons, Stroud said.

“I love everybody here,” Stroud said. “Everyone is so welcoming and nice. It’s so sad to know that I’m leaving.”

When Stroud arrives on Auburn's campus, she not only will be a member of the softball team, but she also plans to major in psychology. The goal with that is to either be a child psychiatrist or a psychiatric technician.

But Stroud realizes none of her aspirations would be possible without the support of the Newton County community.

“Everybody loves me and supports me,” Stroud said. “They always have since I was little.”

That support was on full display inside Newton High School’s auditorium as numerous people took time out of there to celebrate Stroud’s signing.

“Today means everything,” Stroud said. “I love these people. They’re the best people I’ve ever met in my life. It was just so great and I’m ready. War Eagle!”



