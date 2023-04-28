Four Rams win Region 4-AAAAAAA titles

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Newton track and field had numerous competitors place top four at the Region 4-AAAAAAA meet on April 26 at Archer High School. But there were some athletes who took home region championships in their respective competitions.

Almar Clarke won the 200-meter dash with his 21.66 time along with Maurice Harrell’s first place trophy in the triple jump (43-2.5.)

Amoi Hagans was the lone Lady Ram who won a region championship in the 100-meter dash (12.06). She also placed third in the 200-meter (24.83), too.

Newton’s 4x100-meter relay claimed the top spot as well with a 42.48 finish. The Lady Rams’ finished first in the 4x800-meter relay with an 11:03.82 final time.

The Rams had some narrowly miss out on winning additional region titles.

Jahson Gordon placed second in the 400-meter dash (49.06) along with Kam’Aron Patterson’s 6-0 finish in the high jump, which placed him second.

Additionally, Newton’s 4x200-meter relay won second place with a 1:29.35 final time.

A slew of third place finishes were recorded by both Rams’ squads, too.

Amerie Tolbert’s 57.69 time in the 400-meter dash placed her third with Kendyl Maddox finishing third in the 800-meter (2:25.11).

Then, Newton’s 4x400-meter relay placed third (3:35.27) followed by Decorey Sinkfield’s third place finish (42-2.5) in the triple jump.

Kenton George finished third with his 12-0 showing in the pole vault. Mckenzie Rhodes qualified for state, too, with her fourth place standing in the shot put competition (35-4.5).

Following the region meet, interim boys track coach Micquencio Seals believes his team accomplished more than just advancing to state sectionals.

“This group of athletes is one of a kind,” Seals said. “They are smart, strong and highly intelligent. The relationships, bonds, meets we have produced this year have put our track program back on the map.”

Newton will return to Archer High School to compete in the state sectionals on May 6.



