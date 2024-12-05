Dixon to stay in-state, signs to play football at Mercer

Myles Dixon, who has been a staple in Newton’s defensive line, signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to continue his football career at Mercer.

Dixon, the 6-foot-3 290 pound defensive tackle, signed next to seven of his teammates during Newton’s early signing day ceremony.

In what was a long recruitment process for Dixon, the senior was happy to see it officially over.

“It’s been a long process for me, so for me to get the process over with is amazing,” Dixon said.

Dixon received numerous offers during his senior campaign, but a late visit in November to Mercer led to the senior verbally committing by Nov. 24.

The work for Dixon goes beyond the football field, and it shows.

“My parents are big on academics, I have about a 4.1 GPA right now,” Dixon said. “It was a school that is not only good at football, [but in academics too]. Even after football is over I have something going for me with the academics.”

According to Dixon, his start with the Newton football program was rocky, but attributed his work ethic to the success he is now seeing.

“When I came in, it was a rough start,” Dixon said. “They have a standard and they don’t drop it for anybody. When I came in, I started working. Two-a-days, three-a-days — things like that. I just kept grinding and getting better and here I am today.”

For Dixon, his favorite moment with the team actually came before the season began, when they battled with Buford in a scrimmage.

“My favorite moment was over the summer the first time we scrimmaged Buford,” Dixon said. “It was an experience. I have never done a padded camp before and we were there for four to five hours practicing against another dominant team like that. It was a fun experience.”

As he gets ready to the Bears’ football program, Dixon shared what kind of player Mercer will be adding to its defensive line.

“They will be getting a dog,” Dixon said. “A relentless guy that never gives up and doesn't quit on anything he is doing.”