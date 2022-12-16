BREAKING: Camiel Grant Jr. to step down as Newton Rams head football coach

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton Rams’ head football coach Camiel Grant Jr. announced to his team Friday morning that he is stepping down from the helm of the program.

The announcement came almost four years to the date after Grant’s promotion on Dec. 20, 2018.

Conversations with his family and the administration of Newton High School began before the season. And Grant stressed that his final decision was well thought out.

“When I first started coaching, I was excited about everything,” Grant told The Covington News. “The longer you do it, you don’t lose the excitement, but you get in trouble because you start taking things for granted. So, you don’t slow down as much to enjoy the moments.

“But, knowing this was going to be my last season coaching, it put me back in the freshness of enjoying every practice, game, meeting and interaction. And it rejuvenated me to a certain degree.”

Grant served as head coach for the past four full seasons after originally filling the interim role for the Rams’ first round playoff game in 2018 after then-coach Terrance Banks resigned.

In his tenure, Grant led the Rams to three playoff appearances — though never advancing past the first round — and had a 21-21 overall record with a 9-9 mark in region play.

More so than the wins and losses, NHS principal Dr. Shannon Buff described Grant as "the heart of the program."

"He's so much more than just a coach," Buff said. "He's such a great role model and someone who all the kids in this building can look up to."

Though he is resigning as head coach, Grant plans to remain at Newton High in his second role as assistant athletic director.

“When I retire from teaching, I hope to retire from Newton,” Grant said. “I don’t desire to work anywhere else. I still have some work I can do to help with athletics overall here to help get us where we want to go.”

Buff highlighted what that says about the atmosphere that resides inside the hallways of Newton High.

“It speaks volumes about the culture we built at Newton High School that you feel safe enough when it’s time to step away from one thing but still be completely involved with everything we do at this high school,” Buff said.



This was Grant’s only stint as head coach, but he is no stranger to football.

Grant, a native of Union Point, played at Greene-Taliaferro Comprehensive High School where he graduated from in 1987. Upon his graduation, Grant enrolled and played at Morris Brown College in Atlanta.

After completing all of his eligibility, Grant served as a coach on Morris Brown’s staff for a year in 1991.

Then, Grant coached nine years in recreational leagues and got his start coaching high school in 2000.

He was hired at M.L. King to help begin its football program as the offensive coordinator. Four years later, Grant joined Mundy’s Mill’s staff as an assistant head coach and offensive coordinator.

In the fall of 2008, Grant was hired by Nick Collins to be a part of Newton’s staff and he’s been a Ram ever since.

During his 14 years at NHS, Grant has been a position coach, special teams coordinator, offensive coordinator and was last an assistant head coach before being promoted. That is in addition to his roles as a business education, engineering and weight training teacher.

NHS athletic director Vincent Byams addressed the football players Friday morning, too, and said that Grant was a "man of great character."

"[Coach Grant] has been that rock of stability," Byams said. "And I appreciate everything that he was able to give to, not only Newton High School, but to the community and the kids that are in the building."

Though Grant will no longer be leading the Rams on Friday nights, he doesn’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, he is excited about this next chapter for his career.

And he is glad to still call Newton High School home.

“Once you get here, you find out there’s a love of Newton from the people who grew up here, and that transfers so easily to anyone who comes in,” Grant said. “There’s something special about this place. And we’re very close to being recognized as great, and it won’t take much to get over that hump. When you’re at a place like that, it’s hard to leave.”



