Bryce Jackson emerges as rising star following ‘flu-game’

At November’s winter sports media day, Newton Rams head basketball coach Barry Browner was asked who he thought would play a pivotal role for his squad. Without hesitation, Browner had one name in mind.

“Bryce Jackson.”

Standing at 6-foot-4 and playing both the guard and wing positions, Jackson has been a bright spot for the top-10 state ranked Rams squad, becoming a knock down sharpshooter.

Jackson’s progress as a player recently came to a head during the Rams’ Jan. 14 home matchup against the Grovetown Warriors. In Newton’s home victory, the rising star put up a career-high 31 points.

In the midst of his breakout performance, Jackson gave the credit to his teammates.

“Really coming in here and playing with teammates,” Jackson said when asked about his performance. “I love playing with my guys, they get me involved a lot.”

While Jackson is making his mark as a solid contributor for the Rams, his story did not begin in Newton County.

Jackson grew up in Monticello, 30 miles southeast of Newton County, where he attended elementary and middle school. He grew up playing football, basketball and baseball, excelling in all three sports.

Jackson’s love for basketball picked up during his middle school years as a key player on the Jasper County Middle School Hurricane squad. He was also a member of the independent JC Ducks recreation team, which featured the top U14 players in Jasper County.

It was at this point that Jackson realized that he had the tools to be a dominant basketball player. But as it turned out, it was not to be with Jasper County.

Jackson made the move to Newton County in ninth grade, where he joined the Newton Rams basketball program.

Many of the players in the Rams program grew up hooping together; whether through AAU, middle school or through pickup basketball. The built-in chemistry from developing together can sometimes be a challenge for incoming transfer players.

But not for Jackson. In fact, he said he would not want to be anywhere else.

“I’ve been here [for] three years… I love it here,” Jackson said. “ The environment is the best.”

Going into his first year at a new school, Jackson sought to focus solely on basketball and achieve success in the sport he loved since he was little. That success came in a very short time.

In his first season with the Rams program, Jackson was a part of an undefeated junior varsity squad that took home a championship.

Following the departures of star guards Stephon Castle and Jakai Newton, Jackson was promoted to the varsity squad for the 2023-24 season where he played in a reserve role.

While showing bright spots in year two, Jackson began to affirm Browner’s high praises earlier this season. In just the third game of the year, he scored 20 points against Peachtree Ridge.