Arin Chevers set to continue baseball career at Albany State

Newton’s Arin Chevers made his move to Albany State official during a signing ceremony in the Rams gym on May 10.

After he signed his national letter of intent to play baseball, Chevers shared his feelings.

“It just feels like a moment I have been waiting for, [I have] been working hard for this moment,” Chevers said.

The relationship with the coach and having an environment he can get better in were two factors that led Chevers to choose Albany State.

“The coaches were great, it’s a great program,” Chevers said, “I feel like I can develop there.”

At the next level, Chevers sees himself as an outfielder and a catcher.

As a senior for Newton, Chevers posted a .324 batting average with a .935 on-base percentage and was second on the team in runs batted in (18).

Throughout his time as a Newton Ram, Chevers’ most memorable times came from “just coming in and meeting new guys and having fun with them.”

Before he heads down to Albany, Chevers spoke to what kind of player he will be for the Golden Rams.

“[A] Hardworker,” Chevers said. “Coming in and competing, having fun with the guys.”