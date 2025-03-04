Hill, Weaver, and Johnson sign to play college soccer

On Friday, three Eastside Eagles soccer players put pen to paper to play at the next level.

Just hours prior to their region-opening 5-1 win over Cedar Shoals, Eastside's Thomas Hill, Wanderson Johnson and Ben Weaver signed in front of friends, coaches, teammates and family in Eastside's auditorium.





Thomas Hill — Triutt McConnell

Eastside's Thomas Hill signed to play soccer at Truett McConnell University. - photo by Garrett Pitts



Hill penned his letter of intent to continue his soccer career at Truett McConnell University.

Hill put pen to paper alongside two of his teammates in Eastside’s auditorium. Following the ceremony, Hill spoke to The Covington News about the emotions he had on the day of his signing.

“It is a really surreal feeling,” Hill siad. “[It was] pretty emotional, talking about my parents — they have done everything for me. Just to be able to continue my career at the next level means a lot.”

When it came down to choosing a destination to continue his athletic and academic career, faith played a big part in Hill deciding to join the Bears in Cleveland, Ga.

“The Christian environment,” Hill said. “They are a Christian school and they really prioritize faith in everything you do. That really stood out to me. The coaches, they really care about you and how you are doing as a person. That really meant a lot.”

As a junior, Hill was named to the First Team All-Region for Region 8-AAAAA as well as the All-Cov News First Team.

Whether it was on his prep team or his time in the Eagles uniform, Hill shared how those experiences and team prepared him for the next level.

“My coaches never give up and always believe in me. [They have] prepared me for whatever step I may take in life,” Hill said. “I am always prepared, I have a big support system and people always believe in me.”

Hill wrapped things up by telling The Covington News what kind of player Truett McConnell will be getting in the fall.

“Gritty. I want to win,” Hill said. “I come to play, [doing] everything I can to help the team and help us win.”





Wanderson Johnson — Limestone University

Wanderson Johnson signed to play soccer at Limestone University. - photo by Garrett Pitts



Johnson made his move to Limestone University official Friday afternoon in a signing ceremony in the Eastside auditorium.

On what proved to be an emotional day, Johnson got to see all the work pay off.

“[I’m] ecstatic, because I get to see the work I have put in, the sacrifices that were made put in — you get to see the results,” Johnson said.

During his visits with Limestone and the coaching staff, the interactions he had along with the standards of the University played big parts in Johnson’s decision.

“The coaches, how they reacted with me when we first met,” Johnson said. “Also, how competitive they are while maintaining a high standard of academics.”

Johnson’s focus on a high level of academics stemmed from his experiences at Eastside.

“Keeping high standards with the academics has really helped,” Johnson said. “When you follow all the rules, stay by the guidelines, it helps you see what you can do when you go to that next level as far as academics. [It’s] also the coaches and the support system and the teachers here.”

In reflection of his time as an Eagle, Johnson’s favorite moments came around his teammates.

“The bus rides with teammates,” Johnson said. “The bus rides back from games, the environment was really good.”

As Johnson finishes his senior season before heading to Gaffney, S.C to join the Saints., he shared how he is a player that is working toward a goal while still focused on the tasks at hand.

“[I am] a player who looks forward to the future but is also stuck in the present,” Johnson said.





Ben Weaver — Newberry College

Senior Ben Weaver signed to continue his soccer career at Newberry College. - photo by Garrett Pitts



It was an exciting and emotional day for Weaver as he put pen to paper to continue his soccer career at Newberry College.

Throughout the excitement of the signing ceremony, Weaver shared the emotion he had to see his family in the crowd.

“It is an exciting time,” Weaver said. “I thought I could handle it, but seeing my parents and my brother out there in the crowd, it was just a wave [of emotion] that hits you all at once. I have so much gratitude for so many things over the years.”

Weaver also gave thanks to all coaches, who he credited with helping him get an opportunity to play at the next level.

“I have been blessed,” Weaver said. “These coaches just pour in all this time and effort in us getting to the next level. My current coach, he is bugging all these college coaches, ‘Hey, come look at my guys’ and that’s what gave me this opportunity.”

During his interactions with the team and the college, there were multiple factors that led to Weaver making his decision.

“They wanted me,” Weaver said. “I showed up on campus and it was just beautiful scenery and environment that I really want to be a part of.”

When asked about his favorite moment as an Eagle, it did not take long for Weaver to recall his playoff-clinching goal from his junior season.

“Last year versus Flowery Branch,” Weaver said. “I scored the winner to punch our ticket to the playoffs. That’s something that I don’t think I can relive or recreate ever. That was such a beautiful moment for me.”

With his senior season the only thing between him and his Newberry career, Weaver shared what kind of player and teammate the Wolves will be getting.

“I may not always be on it every game, but the effort and drive to want to win a game is always there,” Weaver said. “I pride myself on being a focused and driven player.”