Emory at Oxford to host Men’s Tennis National Championship in May
EMory Tennis Center
Emory Oxford’s Cline Tennis Center is located at 204 W Moore St, Oxford, GA 30054. It will be the site of the 2023 NJCAA Division III Men’s Tennis National Championship tournament from May 12-14. - photo by Special Photo

OXFORD, Ga. — Oxford College of Emory University is set to host the 2023 NJCAA Division III Men's Tennis National Championship tournament. This is the second straight year that Emory Oxford will be hosting the tournament. 

The Eagles are playing in the tournament and have their sights on winning their seventh consecutive national title. The tournament will be from May 12-14 and will take place at Emory Oxford's Cline Tennis Center on campus. It will be open to the public and free of charge.

For more information, visit https://oxfordcollegeathletics.com/landing/index