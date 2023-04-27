Emory at Oxford to host Men’s Tennis National Championship in May

OXFORD, Ga. — Oxford College of Emory University is set to host the 2023 NJCAA Division III Men's Tennis National Championship tournament. This is the second straight year that Emory Oxford will be hosting the tournament.

The Eagles are playing in the tournament and have their sights on winning their seventh consecutive national title. The tournament will be from May 12-14 and will take place at Emory Oxford's Cline Tennis Center on campus. It will be open to the public and free of charge.

For more information, visit https://oxfordcollegeathletics.com/landing/index.