PREP SOCCER: Lady Eagles poised to finish season in historic fashion

COVINGTON, Ga. — Eastside head coach Joel Singleton's 2021 Lady Eagles soccer squad is in position to break and set several individual and program records.

Eastside recorded the highest ranking in program history when they were ranked No. 5 in Class AAAAA on Feb. 15.

Currently 9-2-1 overall with only four regular season matches remaining, the Lady Eagles are scheduled to play Region 8-AAAAA road games at Jackson County Tuesday and Johnson of Gainesville on April 2. The Lady Eagles will then close out their regular season with a road game at Mountain View on April 13 before returning home against Heritage on April 15.

Should Eastside win all four remaining matches, they will set a new all-time best regular season record of 13-2-1, topping the program record of 12-2-2 set in 2011. In 2019, when the club advanced to the Elite Eight, it posted a 13-3-1 record in the regular season.

Currently second in 8-AAAAA with a 4-1-0 region record, the Lady Eagles trail only Greenbrier, who is first at 4-0-0 in league play. Jackson County is third at 3-1-0.

If the season ended today, the Lady Eagles would be the seventh team in the 25-year history of the program to finish as runners-up in the region.

Greenbrier holds the tie-breaker over Eastside due to its 3-1 win on March 2, so the Lady Eagles will need a lot of help to be crowned region champions, which would be a first in program history. If Eastside qualifies for the state playoffs, they will be the ninth Lady Eagles squad to do so and the sixth under Singleton.

The defense has allowed 1.167 goals per match thus far. The program record is 1.125, set in the shortened 2020 season. The 2019 Elite Eight squad allowed only 1.15 goals per game. The last three years have been the best defensive three-year run in program history as far as goals allowed per game.

Thus far the Lady Eagles have recorded six clean sheets. The program record is 10, which was set in 2012 and matched in 2019.

If the Lady Eagles win out and finish the regular season 13-2-1, their seniors would be 44-16-3 overall headed into the state playoffs. The program record is 45-21-3, set by the 2012 seniors who also hold the program record by qualifying for state all four years. If not for the 2020 pandemic-shortened season, the 2021 Lady Eagles seniors might have matched that record.

Individually, Aralyn Everett is currently second all-time in goals scored at Eastside trailing only Ashton Ziadie. Everett has scored 98 goals in her career, passing Amber Lafond, who recorded 97, with her two goals in the Apalachee match Friday.

Everett is leading this year’s team with 23 goals in 12 games. Katie Oakley has nine goals while Lizzie Teasley, an All-Region 8-AAAAA girls' basketball player, has notched eight, Lauren Davis has recorded seven goals while freshman Mia Mostek has four and Bailey Love has two. Three other players have scored once this season.

12 different players have been credited with at least one assist. Everett leads the Lady Eagles in assists with 13, followed closely by Love with 12. Freshman Sophia Leal has notched six assists while Teasley and Oakley have five each.