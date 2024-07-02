Offseason Player Spotlight : Kalen Stapp

Kalen Stapp is heading into his final season with the Eastside Eagles looking to build off a strong junior season.

Stapp spends most of his downs at free safety and wide receiver for head coach Jay Cawthon.

With summer workouts in full swing, Stapp feels like the team is hitting its stride.

“We are pretty confident, everything is starting to click right now,” Stapp said. “It is still all coming together.”

Though he plays both sides of the ball, Stapp’s breakout season came in the secondary last year.

As a junior, Stapp tallied four interceptions and led the team with six pass deflections.

Stapp ended his junior season with Honorable Mention honors for Region 8-AAAAA.

In a position room alongside players such as Marion Eubanks Jr. and Jayden Barr, Stapp likes the group’s chances for success in 2024.

“We are feeling confident [and] feeling good,” Stapp said. “We are fast and physical.”

When asked who has pushed him the most in practice, Stapp could not name just one person.

“My coaches and teammates,” Stapp said. “They just keep me motivated and wanting to come back out here.”

As for the rest of summer, the plan is simple for Stapp.

“Keep getting better,” Stapp said. “Help my teammates and help the team accomplish as much as we can.”