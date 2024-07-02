Offseason Player Spotlight : Carlton Belgrave

Carlton Belgrave has his sights set on finishing his Eastside career strong in the 2024-25 season.

Belgrave is a senior offensive lineman for the Eagles.

As part of a team that likes to run the ball, Belgrave and fellow lineman Tagen Brown are expected to be big factors in the Eagles’ ground game success.

With summer practices well underway, Belgrave likes what he has seen from the team but still stressed that there is more to accomplish.

“We have a lot of potential, but there are things to work on,” Belgrave said.

As a junior, Belgrave ended the year with First Team All-Region honors for Region 8-AAAAA.

Now that he is a senior, Belgrave plans to accomplish it again, and then some.

“[I want] First Team All-Region, region championship [and a] state championship,” Belgrave said.

Belgrave’s football career began at the age of five. Prior to his Eagles’ career, Belgrave played middle school ball for Cousins Middle School.

“[I played] a little bit of everything,” Belgrave said. “Defensive tackle, defensive end, everywhere on the line on both sides.”

When asked who or what his biggest motivator is, Belgrave gave all the credit to the rest of the guys on the field.

“The team,” Belgrave said, “everything I do is for the team.”

For the linemen as a whole, Belgrave spoke to the strength of the room and what the goal has been for them, specifically.

“We have a good bond [right now],” Belgrave said. “We just have to build that trust on the field, because it is a new line.”