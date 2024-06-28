Offseason Player Spotlight : Bailey Benson

Eastside senior Bailey Benson is going into the 2024 season as one of the mainstays in the Eagles’ front seven.

As part of a large group of returners on defense, it is safe to say the senior feels good about the team going into the season.

“I think we are confident,” Benson said. “We have a lot of seniors coming back, our confidence is on 10 right now.”

Even with all the success Benson has had on Friday nights, he did not enter high school as a football player.

Benson spent most of his time playing basketball before putting on the pads for Eastside.

“I started football my freshman year, and I just went with it,” Benson said.

Three years later, Benson delivered and earned First Team All-Region linebacker for Region 8-AAAAA.

As a junior, Benson’s 66 total tackles ranked No. 4 on the team.

Benson also tallied four tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.

This offseason, Benson secured his ticket to the next level with a commitment to play for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Benson announced his commitment to Wake Forest on April 13. The senior also held offers from Memphis, Georgia State, Arkansas State, Kansas, Coastal Carolina and more.

When asked who or what was is his biggest motivator, Benson knew his answer immediately.

“My family,” Benson said. “They always keep me going. They always keep my head on tight.”

As he gears up for his final season in Eastside green, Benson laid out his goals for his final run.

“As a senior, I want to win a region championship with my brothers,” Benson said. “That is the only goal I have set right now. Win the region and hopefully win state.”