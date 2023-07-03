'Made to do this': Champ Young recounts first year as Eastside High School's athletic director

COVINGTON, Ga. — Keeping a strong cell phone battery life and wearing comfortable shoes are just two of the lessons Champ Young learned in his first year as Eastside’s athletic director.

In between the phone calls and road trips, though, Young has realized one thing while adapting to his new role.

“There are times when I get to meet and greet, I really do feel like I was made to do this,” Young said. “I have learned so much with just the ins and outs of everything. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I’ve had an absolute blast this year.”

Prior to Young’s ascension to athletic director on May 24, 2022, he had already built up a rapport within the school. He started out as a student, then an alumnus and returned later as a coach.

But Young’s desire to be in sports began long before he ever became an Eagle.

Young’s earliest sports aspirations

Young considered his start in sports as a “normal Newton County kid” when he played tee-ball with the Newton County Recreation Department. His team was The Athletics.

While going through the recreation department, Young also played basketball and football along with other sports.

Young continued playing football, basketball and wrestled through his sixth grade year as one of the “first Indian Creekers.” After that, though, Young’s interest shortened when he started playing club soccer.

Football remained a passion for Young through his eighth grade year as he would go to practice, be done by 5 p.m. and was able to make it to soccer practice by 7 p.m.

By the time he entered high school, Young dropped football and solely pursued soccer.

Looking back on that decision, in particular, brings about some remorse.

“The regret I have is not continuing those two sports when I got to high school. I really wished I had,” Young said. “When I got to high school, it was just soccer. I went for football a few days my senior year and I was like, ‘I should’ve stayed with it.’”

Not only was Young a student-athlete at Eastside, but his sister, Kayla Young Airington, was a member of the two state championship squads for Eastside softball.

Though Young was a child when Kayla went down to Columbus for the state softball tournaments, Young has many recollections from those trips.

In fact, a particular moment from his first year as athletic director brought about a “full circle moment.”

“I was that little 10-year old playing around in the dirt down in Columbus,” Young said. “I was that kid. That’s a pretty cool memory for me, because I got to go back to Columbus this year and took my dad with me. It was special.”

High school, college career highlights

Young entered Eastside High with a mission to only pursue a soccer career as an Eagle. His career produced some remarkable results, too.

He was named All-County Player and received First Team All-Region honors during his high school tenure. On top of that, Jeff Cher — who is now Eastside’s principal — was Young’s head coach during his playing days.

As Young navigated high school life, never once did he think he would be back in his current capacity.

“Not at all. Not in that realm,” Young said. “As far as me taking this spot? Never in a million years and definitely not as a high school student.”

After graduating Eastside High, Young went to Gordon College in Barnesville. There, he played soccer for two years. Then Young transferred to play two more years at North Georgia in Dahlonega.

It was at North Georgia that Young’s interest in coaching was piqued.

“I can thank Pat Harris, who was my coach my senior year at North Georgia, and Chris Adams, who was the girls coach.” Young said. “When we got into our older years, something we did in the community was help out with the recreation programs that were there in Dahlonega. I was already taking PE classes. So, it was something that I learned I was pretty good at as far as articulating and what not.

“That’s a place I hold in very high regard.”

Young’s credentials include an exercise science degree from Gordon, leadership in health and physical education degree from North Georgia, a master’s in teaching and a coaching specialist certificate. Young is still building on different certifications today.

Young enters coaching profession

While being a graduate assistant for North Georgia soccer, Young was a coach in the Dahlonega United Soccer Association. He was over the under-15 team. At the same time, Young would travel to Gainesville to coach their under-19 squad.

Young may have been early in his career at the time, but he has fond memories.

“I started under-10 and I can name just about every kid from that team,” Young said. “I learned so much that first year. A lot of it is just trial and error and learning what you can do. I still have the pop up goals and equipment from then and use with my kids now.”

Even though soccer was Young’s No. 1 sport, he became a coach on North Hall’s football staff coaching the secondary unit.

After that, Young stepped out of the coaching world and became the YMCA sports director for a year. During that year, Young coached wiffle ball, basketball, soccer and worked most of the day camps.

There are a lot of similarities between YMCA sports director and athletic director for Young.

“It was a lot that I learned as far as just making sure your presence is felt, things are done thoroughly, your communication is the clearest it can be and being present,” Young said. “If there’s ever an instance, you’re there and aware of it and you can solve the problem fairly quickly. That’s something I’ve tried to do as much as possible this year.”

Then Young’s path led him back to his alma mater in 2012 to coach and teach. There was a stretch, too, he coached Eastside boys soccer and helped with the Rockdale County’s girls team.

A few years back, Young earned the opportunity to coach in the Southeast All-American Game which, according to Young, was a prime networking event.

Present day

Now, Young continues on into his second year as the Eagles’ athletic director.

Amid all of the transition and adjustment, Young has relished one aspect of his new role.

“Something I’ve enjoyed a lot is getting to see all the kids in the different sports and seeing them in their arenas that they play in...” Young said. “...and watching their growth and maturation through this year. At the same time, when kids don’t make the right decisions, helping them learn from their mistakes.”

In the 2022-23 school year, the Eagles had their football team make it to the playoffs, softball finished No. 4 in the state and wrestling sent eight individuals to state. Boys basketball advanced to the Sweet Sixteen, too, along with the girls soccer program. Then, on the track and field scene, three girls relay teams competed at the state championships and two boys individuals competed as well.

All in all, Young categorized last school year as a successful one. Even so, he aspires to help lead the Eagles in improving each individual program moving forward.

“The sports landscape changes daily. We’ve seen that already,” Young said. “And I want to make sure we have plenty of opportunities for our coaches to grow because the way they ran offenses in football five years ago is nowhere close to what they do now. The high school game is so different and the same at the next level. And we need to make sure we prepare our kids for the next level and make sure we have things in place here that we can support them in any aspect that we can.”



