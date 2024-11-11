Eastside Lady Eagles look to continue winning ways in 2024

The Lady Eagles are in search of a third consecutive winning season in 2024 as they take on a new region.

Eastside and long-time coach Gladys King are coming off a 16-11 season that saw the Lady Eagles finish as the runner up in their region tournament. Eastside took down Winder-Barrow and Loganville before falling to the region champion Jefferson Lady Dragons.

At Newton County’s winter sports media day, King did not shy away from laying out all of the team’s goals this season.

“I am excited about this season,” King said. “Last year, we were runners up in our region. The girls did really well, I was very proud of them. This season, I would like for us to win our new region. With the help of the two ladies with me today [Jailyn Williams and Morgan Sandema], I hope we will be able to accomplish those goals.”

Williams and Sandema return after finishing as the Lady Eagles’ first and third leading scorers from 2023, respectively.

With Eastside’s softball team finishing as the Class AAAA runner up and with the football team beginning the playoffs with a 9-1 record, the players spoke about matching that success and the desire to keep the winning culture at the school.

“I am looking forward to a great season, [continuing] to carry the weight from the football and softball teams — they are having a great year,’ Williams said. “[I] also want to win the region championship. We got there last year, [but we] are not satisfied with just getting there. The expectation I have is to put a banner in the gym.”

Along with being two of the team’s top scorers, King spoke about the impact Williams and Sandema have as leaders and how they have learned to handle that role — even dating back to last season.

“I see them as being those seniors that I need this year,” King said. “As their junior year [went on], they didn’t realize that they are the leaders — they need to be the voice that I want them to be with the girls. They have to know how to go about doing that. Sometimes it is not about the voice, it’s about what you do on the court and how you go about practice everyday, how hard you’re willing to go [and] how you show up for games even when you’re not scoring. You have to know what to do when you don’t have the ball.

“Morgan was my MVP [last year]. Not because of the points, but because of the small things.”

King will also enter the new season without long-time starter Kaliel Kracht, who played a big role on the inside for the Lady Eagles. The team will also be without their second leading scorer from 2023, Asia Spivey, who is no longer with the program.

Despite this, the expectations have not changed for either King or the players.

“We should be able to bounce back and do what we need to do,” King said. “The girls understand what my expectations are.”

Along with seeing the team increase its win total of the last few years, King also credited the growth of the players and what that has looked like.

“I think about the growth and how far we have come,” King said. “Sometimes the relationships aren't always there with the players and sometimes people want to paint a picture. But, it is not always there with the players and once they start understanding you and understanding what your expectations are and that you are in it for their good and not their bad. [That’s] where they start seeing it and where you start seeing the growth.”

The Lady Eagles came out on the losing end of their season opener against Union Grove at a tournament held at Stephenson High School. However, Eastside will have ample chances to bounce back before region play begins in December.

Eastside will have matchups against the Alcovy Lady Tigers, Rockdale Lady Bulldogs and the Social Circle Lady Redskins to wrap up the first month of the season.