Eastside Lady Eagles hold record-level softball youth camp

The Eastside Eagles softball program set record numbers at its annual summer youth camp from Monday, June 3 to Wednesday, June 5..

The camp was hosted at the Lady Eagles’ field, and the team witnessed its largest group of campers to date, according to head coach Heather Wood.

“We had a record-high 77 campers,” Wood said. “So we were really excited about that. The main goal for us is to have fun and teach fundamentals. [We wanted] the young kids to get excited about softball.”

In the camp, Wood wanted the campers to focus on the basics of the sport as each kid participated in a variety of drills.

On the final day, the campers were rewarded with Kona Ice and the chance to have fun on water slides.

“We ran different stations,” Wood said. “We ran hitting, infield, outfield, throwing, an agility station and a pitching station. And yesterday [the last day] we brought out Kona Ice.”

Similar to the focus on Eastside basketball’s youth camp, another goal for Wood was connecting the Lady Eagles with the county.

“It’s just a great way to get to the young players and give back to the community,” Wood said. “I know there are a lot of opportunities at camps at Eastside, so we were just excited to be a part of that.”

With the team beginning offseason team activities with the youth camp, many Lady Eagles players helped teach the kids over the course of the three days.

Witnessing her players become the coaches for a few days was a joy to see for Wood.

“I think it’s great. I think a lot of these campers look up to our players,” Wood said. “It’s a great way to give back and get them excited about softball.”