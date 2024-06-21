Eastside Eagles baseball program teaching fundamentals at summer youth camp

The Eastside Eagles baseball program spent the early days of the week sharing its knowledge of the game in a youth camp hosted from Monday, June 17 to Wednesday, June 19.

The camp was hosted on Eastside’s baseball field as kids age 5-12 attended and learned the basics of the game from Eagles’ players and coaches.

Increasing outreach and teaching the game were two of the top priorities of the camp, according to head coach Cody Walker.

“Our main goal is to just reach out into our community and share our knowledge with the youth,” Walker said.

The team led the campers through a variety of drills in the opening two days before letting the kids put those skills to use in a game on the final day.

“We wanted to start with fundamental drills on days one and two with some fun competitiveness and day three see what those fundamentals looked like in a controlled game format which I think the kids enjoyed,” Walker said.

One of the top moments for Walker was the chance to see his players become coaches for a few days.

Current and former Eagles, such as Brayson Osborn and Eli Christian, taught in the camp.

“Seeing our guys work with these kids was awesome,” Walker said. “Getting to see some of them in that coaching role was great to see. The campers loved having our guys there to help them.”