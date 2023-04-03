Eastside boys soccer’s final game prompts coach’s reflection

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Eastside boys soccer 2023 season came to a close last Friday at Flowery Branch. It finished with a 6-9-1 record overall with a 1-5 overall record, which placed the Eagles sixth in Region 8-AAAAA.

Throughout the year, the Eagles were under the direction of first year head coach, Anthony Williams.

Toward the end of the year, Williams shared his thoughts on what the team has accomplished.

“We definitely improved in communication and confidence every day, win or lose,” Williams said. “I think we realized the team we are. With it being a new season and not knowing how each other plays, we’ve built chemistry. Overall, we just came together.”

Eastside’s final record was improved from last year’s 4-10 record, which is a goal the Eagles set out in the preseason.

But, as the season played out, the Eagles had the potential to pick up a few more wins with some close calls.

In the second match of the season, Eastside was narrowly defeated 4-3 at Oconee County. Then, on Feb. 16, Harris County came to town and downed the Eagles 1-0. Another near loss ensued in region play, too, when Eastside lost 2-0 at Jefferson. Against Winder-Barrow on March 24, the Eagles were edged out 1-0.

Conversely, Eastside got the better of a few opponents in close fashion.

In fact, the Eagles’ single Region 8-AAAAA triumph went the distance. Eastside faced Heritage and ended regulation tied. After two 10-minute overtime halves, both teams were still at a draw. So, the match proceeded to penalty kicks, which Eastside won to walk away with the victory over a local rival.

It enjoyed one-goal non-region victories over Jackson and Social Circle, too.

All of this year’s experiences will help the team better for future seasons, according to Williams.

“We just believe in each other and we’ve been playing for each other toward the end of the season,” Williams said. “This is definitely going in the right direction.”

Goal production was evenly contributed for the Eagles, too.

Alexis Vieyra had a team-high six goals, Eli Caid had five, Jesus Mejia and Thomas Hill each had four, too. Hill also led the team with two assists.

Tucker Consuegra was a staple for the Eagles, too, as goalkeeper.

On top of that, 11 of the team’s 17 players are underclassmen and will be expected to return.

Nevertheless, Williams is ready for the new 2024 season to come around for his team to get back to work.

Williams even took to Twitter his excitement for what lies ahead.

“Love the competition in this region and we competed in every game with such a young group,” Williams said in an April 1 tweet. “Eastside boys soccer is headed in the right direction and can’t wait for next season.”